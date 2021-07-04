Late night shout for Killaloe Coast Guard

Killaloe Coast Guard was called out late last night to assist four adults on board a cruise boat that ran aground on Lough Derg.

The alarm was raised at 11.25pm when watch officers at the Irish Coast Guard’s marine rescue sub centre on Valentia Island in Kerry paged Killaloe members and requested them to launch and search for a 25-foot vessel which was believed to be aground at Scilly Island.

On arrival at the scene, the vessel was found hard aground on rocks south of Scilly Island. All on board were safe and well and wearing life jackets.

An assessment of the situation was carried out by the rescue crew and it was decided to remove all occupants to the Coast Guard boat and transfer them to Two Mile Gate on the Clare shore of Lough Derg.

A Coast Guard land team, who had travelled to the scene by road, was waiting at Two Mile Gate to transport the four people to overnight accommodation in Killaloe.