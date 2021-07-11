Making a Smoother Move to Secondary School

Clare Youth Service is offering a new Transition to 1st Year programme for 6th Class pupils in Shannon and Ennis which aims to address many of the concerns and issues experienced by those making the move to secondary school.

This programmes aims to provide a safe space for the young people to have fun and explore the changes that lie ahead of their move to secondary school. It covers hopes and fears for the coming year, reading timetables, taking notes and good sleep habits among other things.

There is also an emphasis on tips for minding our minds and our wellbeing. The Young People will also get to sample a selection of Clare Youth Service activities such as the very creative Scribble Bots!

The Programme runs over two days in the Respond! Building, Rineanna in Shannon and the Junction Youth and Community Building in Ennis.

There are two options for young people, Thursday 15th July/Friday 16th July and Thursday 23rd July /Friday 24th July with a choice of two morning or two afternoon sessions. For more information or to sign up for this programme contact Thomas O’Hara (Shannon) on 085-8019666 or Helena Slattery (Ennis) on 085 8047580 or by email.