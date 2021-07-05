Man found in shop after alarm was activated

A man arrested in a shop after an intruder alarm was activated has been released without charge however a file on the matter will be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

At 1.30am on Thursday last the intruder alarm in a shop on the Gort Road was activated. Members of the Garda Roads Policing Unit, who were nearby at the time, responded to the incident and discovered the front door of the shop had been smashed in.

A male intruder in his 30’s was located inside the shop. He attempted to flee on foot with property that he had stolen but was apprehended after a short foot chase.

He was arrested and detained at Ennis Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. He was released from custody on Thursday afternoon and a file will now be prepared for submission to the DPP for directions.

The stolen property has been returned to the owner of the shop.