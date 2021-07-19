New Gran Canaria flight from Shannon

Shannon Airport has welcomed the announcement by Ryanair of a new service to Gran Canaria (Las Palmas).

It’s the third new route announced by Ryanair from the Mid-West airport and will bring to 17 the number of routes operated by the carrier from Shannon.

The new service starts on 7th August and will operate once a week until the end of October. This is the third new service announcement for Shannon Airport.

Welcoming the announcement Mary Considine, CEO, Shannon Group said: “As we rebuild from the devastation of the pandemic this is a positive announcement for the region. Ryanair is a valued airline partner of Shannon and this latest announcement, following on from the new Corfu and Turin services, is great news.

“We have been working closely with Ryanair as we look to an anticipated recovery in demand on foot of the rollout of the EU Digital Covid Certificates and the acceleration of the vaccination programme across Europe. These new services are part of Ryanair’s commitment to reopen its Shannon base which is very welcome.

“After a hugely challenging year, and with today’s lifting of restrictions for international travel, we look forward to a busier airport with 17 routes to offer our customers,” said Ms Considine.

Ryanair’s schedule for 2021 will deliver:

17 routes

Among these, three new routes to – Gran Canaria (Las Palmas), Corfu and Turin

Ryanair routes from Shannon Airport to the following destinations in 2021 are:

Barcelona-Reus, Stansted, Gatwick, Kaunas, Krakow, Wroclaw, Warsaw, Manchester, Faro, Lanzarote, Malaga, Palma, Tenerife, Alicante, Corfu, Gran Canaria (Las Palmas), and Turin (from December ’21).

About Gran Canaria, Las Palmas

Gran Canaria’s capital city Las Palmas de Gran Canaria is a cosmopolitan city surrounded by the sea in the far northeast of the island. Its Las Canteras beach, over three kilometres long, is one of its star attractions. Along with the Alfredo Kraus auditorium the beach area offers a wide range of accommodations, activities and restaurants. The city’s La Luz port doesn’t just receive cruise ships but connects the city to the other Canary Islands.

Museums and shops in the centre of Palmas de Gran Canaria – Vegueta old town with its narrow, cobbled streets and colonial feel is home to many of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria’s most iconic buildings. The Santa Ana cathedral, the Casa de Colon mansion and the Museo Canario museum are all essential visits. For shopping enthusiasts, the city has several malls, although with Las Palmas’ year-round warm climate, window shopping on its streets is always a good option. For more click here.