Online Book of Condolence for the late Fionn O’Brien

Clare County Council has opened an online Book of Condolence for the late Fionn O’Brien who lost his life in a tragic accident on Monday.

Councillor PJ Ryan, Cathaoirleach, and Pat Dowling, Chief Executive, Clare County Council, have extended their sincere sympathies to Fionn’s family, friends and work colleagues.

Click here to sign the Book of Condolence.

The funeral arrangements for the late Fionn O’Brien have also been confirmed.