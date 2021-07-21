Organised crime suspects due in court

Three men are due to appear before Ennis District Court this morning in connection with directing and participating or contributing to the activities of a criminal organisation in County Clare.

One man has been charged in connection with directing an organised crime group, while the two others have been charged with participating in, or contributing to the activities of a criminal organisation. All three men are in their 20s.

The arrests were made following an investigation into organised crime in County Clare, which began in 2018.

They will appear before Ennis District Court this morning, at 10.30am.