Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow – High Temperature warning for Ireland.

The weather services has said that high temperatures will continue this week with hot conditions by day and staying very warm and humid at night.

Daytime maximum temperatures generally 27 to 30 degrees Celsius with overnight values not falling below 17 to 20 degrees.

The warning will remain in place until 9.00am on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Chief Medical Officer has also issued a statement on Hot Weather Health Risks.

While people should get outdoors this week and enjoy the beautiful weather, it’s important to do so in as safe a way as possible.

Be SunSmart – regularly and liberally apply sunscreen that has a sun protection factor of at least 30+ for adults and 50+ for children, wear light and loose-fitting clothing that covers your skin, wear a hat and sunglasses. Keep yourself cool and hydrated.

Other risks to be mindful of during this spell of hot weather are heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Heat exhaustion is not usually serious if you can cool down within 30 minutes. Signs of heat exhaustion include headache, dizziness and confusion, loss of appetite and feeling sick, fast breathing or pulse, high temperature of 38C or above and being very thirsty. If not treated this can lead to heatstroke, which means the body is no longer able to cool itself down and this needs to be treated as an emergency.

If you feel unwell, or you or your children display any of the above symptoms immediately move to a cool place, rest and hydrate. If needed, seek medical attention.

Look out for others around you, especially individuals who may be more vulnerable to the effects of heat such as older people, young children and babies.

Finally, please continue to follow relevant public health advice to keep you and those around you safe from COVID-19.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is reminding road users, particularly drivers, to be aware of the dangers posed by ‘sun glare’ as Orange and Yellow weather warnings for High Temperatures have been issued for the next few days. Sun glare can result in drivers being temporarily dazzled or blinded by the intensity and brightness of the sun.

As clear sunny conditions and high temperatures are forecast over the next number of days, the RSA is advising drivers to:

Reduce the risk from sun glare and of being dazzled by wearing sun glasses. Be aware of the dangers of sun glare when travelling east in the mornings and west later in the day.

Be prepared and ensure you have adequate supplies of water, any delays to journeys could result in road users being stuck in traffic for a period time in hot conditions. Children and pets are particularly at risk during these hot spells of weather.

Ensure your windscreen is clear of grease or grime inside and out. Make sure you have plenty of window washer fluid to clear flies/insects and excess dust from the road when driving.

Watch out for vulnerable road users such as pedestrians, cyclists, horse riders and motorcyclists. Slow down and allow extra space when passing.

Pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists are advised to:

Beware of the dangers that sun glare can cause, especially when crossing the road and at junctions.

Follow current health messaging around the use of sun block when out walking and cycling.

With the rising temperatures Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) have provided the following information regarding the impact of high temperatures on roads. Road surface temperatures will rise significantly in the hot weather and surface dressed roads (“tar and chips”) will be prone to softening of the bitumen. This will lead to bitumen slicks occurring on more minor roads. Road users are advised to slow down and exercise caution when braking in such situations.

For more weather updates, visit Met Eireann’s website.

