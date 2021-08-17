Businesses and locals encouraged to review Draft Shannon Town Centre Plan

As the deadline for public commentary on the Draft Shannon Town Centre Masterplan approaches, Shannon Chamber is encouraging businesses and residents in the Town to review the draft plan and to have their say in how Shannon will be developed for the future.

The public consultation phase, which commenced on Friday, 16 July, will conclude at close of business on Friday, 20 August.

Describing this as an opportunity for everyone to engage, Shannon Chamber CEO Helen Downes said: “We have had ongoing discussions with Clare County Council on how we want to see Shannon developed to its potential; however, it is also important than those operating businesses in Shannon, and residents, also engage in a process that will set out a clear and shared vision for the town’s development over the next 15 years.

“It is so important that we get the best plan for Shannon, one that everyone feels is appropriate for the town. Once that is in place, we can strive to achieve the vision of a new Shannon for the betterment of the town, the county and the region.

“Shannon Chamber would therefore call on anyone with an interest in Shannon to log onto the public consultation page created by Clare County Council where they can share their views on the new Shannon Town Centre Masterplan, make observations and input their submission in respect of the Draft Plan.

“Schematic concepts that provide an indicative layout in terms of proposed design elements and uses within the masterplan area can be found at the above link. Clare County Council is also seeking input on a proposal to develop a new public civic hub for Shannon Town Centre and how this building can best be utilised as a public building for all.

“This is a unique time in Shannon’s development and it is crucial that we get it right. Shannon has so much, as yet, untapped potential from a business, living and leisure perspective. We look forward to the plan being launched after which this will be a key focus for the Chamber in the years ahead,” added Ms Downes.

Full details on the Draft Shannon Town Masterplan and submission deadline can be found at www.clarecoco.ie/services/planning/news/draft-shannon-town-centre-masterplan.html