€490,831 for 29 Clare sporting organisations

Local Fianna Fáil Senator Timmy Dooley has welcomed the news that 29 sporting organisations in Clare will receive €490,831 in funding for sports equipment.

A total amount of €16.6m was announced by the Government in equipment grants under the latest round of the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme (SCEP).

Senator Dooley commented: “I’m delighted to see so many sporting organisations in Clare receive this important funding. Today’s grants will assist sports clubs and sporting bodies purchase the sports equipment to hopefully develop our Clare sporting heroes and Olympians of the future.

I want to congratulate all of the successful applicants in receipt of grant funding, particularly the volunteers at club level who made the applications and are the lifeblood of clubs and sporting organisations all over the county.”

The funding announced today applies to equipment only applications. Clubs that submitted applications which include capital funding requests will be assessed and announced in the coming months.

Some of the successful applicants include: Clare Schoolboy/girls Soccer League (€18,841); Irish Taekwon-Do Association (€20,042); 14th Clare Scout Group (€7,724); Atlantic Diving Club (€8,257); B.M.O.H Athletics Club (€17,108) and Burren Outdoor Education Centre (€15,812).

Click below for full lists of successful applications.

