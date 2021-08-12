€650,000 fund for Midwest not-for-profit organisations

Rethink Ireland will announce the recipients of its Ignite Midwest Fund this morning.

Seven innovative not-for-profit organisations in the Midwest region are to receive cash grants to the value of between €55,000 and €75,000.

Rethink Ireland provides financial and strategic support to charities and social enterprises working in Irish communities across the country. The Ignite Midwest Fund has been created to specifically support organisations in the counties of Clare, Limerick and Tipperary working to tackle poverty, social exclusion, and inequality.

Commenting in advance of the announcement, Business Development and Political Engagement Manager at Rethink Ireland, Pádraic Vallely, said: “Rethink Ireland is looking forward to announcing the recipients of the Ignite Midwest Fund. Across the Midwest region, social enterprises are playing a leading role in empowering communities and supporting some of our most vulnerable citizens. The Ignite Midwest Fund will support seven social enterprises strengthen their impact in Clare, Limerick and Tipperary.”

The Ignite Midwest Fund has been created in partnership with several private donors from the region including the Parkes Family Limerick, the Community Foundation for Ireland, and is matched by the Department of Rural and Community Development via the Dormant Accounts Fund.

For more information please visit: https://rethinkireland.ie/awarded_fund/ignite-midwest-fund-2021/