Ennis Covid pedestrian/traffic restrictions to be lifted

The Temporary Covid-19 Ennis Town Centre Mobility Plan taskforce met on Wednesday, 11th August, to review the current implementation of the plan.

Based on their assessment and taking into account current public health guidelines, children returning to school, and facilitating outdoor dining, the following exit strategy was agreed.

With effect from 30th August, 2021, current restrictions on vehicular traffic will be lifted within the town centre with the following exceptions:

Monday-Friday, 11:00am to 2:00pm

Saturday-Sunday, 11:00am to 6:00pm until 30th September

Lower Parnell Street, where the current road closure will apply until 30th September.

This taskforce has now been dissolved. The representative group has worked very well together and achieved its objectives, ensuring Ennis was and remains a safe place to live, visit and do business during the Covid-19 pandemic.

On behalf of Clare County Council, we wish to thank all those who participated as part of the stakeholder group, to ensure the best outcomes for business, residents and visitors to our town. We would also like to express our thanks to all the members of the public who contacted the Council at various stages to give their feedback. Each and every piece of feedback was discussed and examined by the group, and informed the measures throughout the process.

Separately, in preparation for the development of a Local Area Plan for Ennis, Clare County Council looks forward to engaging with the wider community as part of the Ennis Mobility Plan, which will examine all modes of transport for the sustainable movement of people within Ennis and its environs. The formulation of this mobility plan is a requirement under the National Development Plan and will inform the Local Area Plan as well as future funding opportunities.