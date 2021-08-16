Gardaí issue bogus tradesmen warning

Gardaí have issued a public warning after bogus tradesmen made off with cash from a homeowner in Co Clare last week.

Outlining the circumstances of the latest incident, Crime Prevention Officer for Clare, Sergeant Triona Brooks said: “On Monday, 9th August at 12.30pm two males on foot called to a house in St. Jospeh’s Terrace in Clarecastle and told the owner of the house that they were checking the house for leaks or dampness.”

“The lady had been waiting for the Council to paint her house and asked the males were they from the council to which they replied that they had been sub-contracted by the council and would require an upfront payment of €250 before they carried out any work.

The lady unfortunately paid the males and they left on foot without carrying out any work,” Sgt Brooks added.

Crime prevention advice in relation to Bogus Callers / rogue tradesmen

Security check/advice

If you are not expecting callers, look out the window to see who is at your door or have a viewer fitted in your door – you can see who is outside without opening the door – you are safer behind a closed door.

Have a door chain / limiter fitted to your front door and keep the chain on if you must open the door. There are electric doorbells that link to your mobile phone.

Make sure your back door is locked before you go to the front door

If you are going to engage, ask for ID – a genuine caller won’t mind!

Use recommended tradespeople, avoid using the services of cold callers.

The basic rule is if you don’t know the person at your door, you shouldn’t let them in.

If anxious contact your local Gardaí.

You can ring the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.