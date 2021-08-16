Kelly calls for more support for local radio

Ireland South MEP, Seán Kelly, has called for the TV licence fee to be replaced with an alternative public service media charge.

“The cultural value of local radio stations cannot be overstated,” said Kelly, the leader of the Fine Gael delegation in the European Parliament. “However, at present, revenue from the TV licence is largely used to fund RTÉ’s radio and TV broadcasting activities”.

“Although RTÉ is no doubt important, it is not the only outlet involved in public service media. Therefore, in my eyes regional news outlets and radio stations should receive more funding,”

“We have to look at the funding model for local radio stations, recognise the tremendous public service they provide, and give them assurance of a certain amount of funding so they don’t have to depend entirely on advertising”, said Kelly.

“It is time to level the playing field and to ensure that all media outlets, providing a valuable public service, and improving the quality of life, especially in rural areas, get recognition,” he added.