Kilrush RNLI assists yacht taking on water

The Kilrush RNLI lifeboat was tasked to assist three people on board a yacht reported to be taking on water on Sunday afternoon.

At around 3.00pm, the volunteer crew was requested by the Irish Coast Guard after they received a report of a 15ft yacht in difficulty west of Scattery Island. There were three people on board and water was reported to be entering the vessel via the engine bay.

On arrival at the scene, RNLI volunteers carried out a risk assessment before one lifeboat crew member was transferred to the vessel and assisted with baling water from the yacht. A tow was established and the lifeboat successfully towed the vessel 1.5nm (2.7kms) to Kilrush Marina.

Kilrush RNLI lifeboat press officer Charlie Glynn said: “We want everyone to enjoy their time on the water while staying safe. Before you head out on the water make sure you are prepared and have checked the weather conditions, wear a lifejacket and make sure you have a means of calling for help should you need it. Remember if you do get into trouble or see someone in difficulty, use VHF Ch 16 or Dial 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.”

The operation was coordinated by watch officers at the Irish Coast Guard’s marine rescue sub centre on Valentia Island in Kerry.