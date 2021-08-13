Lidl kickstart for Clare-based Wild Irish Seaweeds

Clare-based producer Wild Irish Seaweeds have secured a contract through the Lidl Ireland Kickstart Producer Development Programme.

The Programme gives Irish food and drink suppliers the chance to showcase their products throughout Lidl’s 210 stores in Ireland. The Kickstart promotion launches in all Lidl stores across Ireland and Northern Ireland from today, Thursday 12th August and is available while stocks last.

Since 2017, Lidl Ireland has invested more than €6 million in its Kickstart Supplier Development Programme, showing its continued commitment to supporting local. Supported by Bord Bia, the programme, was designed to give small and medium-sized Irish food and drink businesses the opportunity to advance their product, brand and business with dedicated support from field experts along the way.

Now in its fifth year, Kickstart has empowered hundreds of amazing Irish artisan suppliers to showcase their produce on Lidl’s national platform exposing them to 2 million customers. There are countless supplier success stories to tell, including many suppliers going on to secure permanent contracts with the retailer.

Echoing Bord Bia’s support for Lidl’s Kickstart Supplier Development Programme, Bord Bia CEO, Tara McCarthy said, “There is no doubt that while it has been a challenging period for the Irish food industry, we are also witnessing some excellent examples of resilience in the face of adversity. It is heartening to see indigenous producers experiencing growth in the past months as a result of heightened consumer demand for Irish products. This shows that key supports, such as Lidl Ireland’s annual Kickstart Supplier Development Programme, are key drivers in that growth, giving small local producers the skill sets to upscale and grow their businesses, making homegrown produce accessible on a national level.”

We are delighted to have been chosen by @lidl_ireland and @lidl_ni to take part in this years #kickstart program. pic.twitter.com/Lmbf6J9E83 — Wild Irish Seaweed (@WildSeaVeg) August 12, 2021

Given the ongoing success of the programme, Lidl Ireland is again calling on Irish food and drink, and for the first time, non-food producers, that want to boost their business to apply now for its 2022 Kickstart Supplier Development Programme at www.lidl.ie/kickstart. Once applications close at the end of year, Lidl Ireland will carefully choose a selection of suppliers to take part in the programme with their products to feature on Lidl’s shelves next summer, like these local Clare products from this year’s Kickstart range.

Wild Irish Seaweeds Seasoning Jars (€3.49) will be available instore as part of the Kickstart promotion. Seaweed has become a coveted superfood, seen as a more natural way to add a burst of extra vitamins and minerals to your diet, as well as some flavour. Although a relatively new phenomenon in the modern Irish food market, Clare-based seaweed harvesters, Wild Irish Seaweed, have been supplying seaweed for more than 100 years across four generations.

Currently run by Evan Talty and his family, the small-scale operation has been in business since 1920 when Evan’s grandfather and great grandfather worked in the local seaweed factory. Despite the industry fading out for a lengthy period, the Talty family revived their handed-down family business in 2009 and began supplying seaweed to local shops and markets before joining Lidl’s latest Kickstart Programme, which will see their seaweed sprinkles in Cara Green, Nori, Sea Salad, Dillisk and Komnu variants go on sale in Lidl stores island wide from 12th August.

Lidl Ireland is proud to support local Irish suppliers and to bring the best of Irish produce to homes from Bantry through to Belfast. This limited-edition Kickstart promotion launches in all 210 Lidl stores across Ireland and Northern Ireland from today, Thursday 12th August and is available while stocks last only, so make sure to check out the range in your local Lidl and support these small Irish producers.

For Further Information visit: www.lidl.ie/kickstart