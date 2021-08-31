Lifeguards at four Clare beaches until September 12th

Clare County Council has confirmed that the lifeguard service at four of Clare’s most popular beaches – Fanore, Lahinch, Kilkee and Spanish Point – is being extended this year.

Lifeguards at these locations will be on duty full-time (11:00am-7:00pm, seven days a week) until Sunday, 12th September. In previous years, these beaches were not lifeguarded during weekdays in September and had weekend cover only.

The lifeguard service at Ballyalla, Bishops Quarter and Seafield will close fully today, Tuesday, 31st August. There will be no weekday or weekend service at these locations after 31st August.

The lifeguard service at Mountshannon, Ballycuggeran Killaloe, Cappa, White Strand Doonbeg and White Strand Miltown Malbay will finish weekday service today, Tuesday, 31st August, but will be open for the weekends of 4th-5th September and 11th-12th September (11:00am-7:00pm).

Clare County Council advises that you should always swim at lifeguarded locations. For swimming advice and precautions, please visit the Water Safety Ireland website.

For information on beaches and bathing areas in Clare please click here.