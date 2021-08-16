Man in custody after Ennis shop robbery

A man has appeared in court following an alleged robbery at knifepoint of a shop in Ennis.

At 6.05pm on Tuesday evening the 10th August a lone male entered the Gala shop on Cloughleigh Road, Ennis wearing a balaclava over his face and carrying a knife.

The man demanded that the staff member to open the cash register but he couldn’t open it. This male then took a number of packets of cigarettes and left on a bike in the direction of the Lahinch Road. This has been described by Gardaí as a “traumatic incident for the staff member but he wasn’t physically injured.”

Later in the same evening Gardaí from Ennis Garda Station executed a search warrant at a house in Ennis and a male in his late 20’s was arrested and detained at Ennis Garda Station.

On 12th August he was brought in custody before Ennis District Court in connection with the incident and was remanded in custody to Limerick Prison.