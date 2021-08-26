Minister thanks staff at Ennis Covid-19 Testing Centre

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has visited the COVID-19 vaccination centre in Ballymaley, Ennis, Co. Clare to thank its staff for their efforts to date.

The facility is the only COVID-19 test centre located in Co. Clare and, at present, up to 300 COVID-19 tests are conducted there each day.

Minister Donnelly praised staff for their work and thanked them for their important contribution to the fight against COVID-19.

The COVID-19 testing centre in Ennis, which offers a free service, is currently open for walk-in and drive-in testing from 3:30pm – 5:30pm daily. Self-referral appointments for testing can be booked for between 11:10am. – 6:30pm daily via www.hse.ie and pre-booking is strongly advised.

Photos: Brian Arthur