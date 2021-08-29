Minister visits Ashline social housing development in Ennis

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien TD has visited the construction site of the Ashline social housing development in Ennis, which will see the provision of 40 social housing units through a direct build scheme by Clare County Council.

The scheme, comprising two-bed, three-bed and four-bed units, is being developed to help meet the social housing need in the Ennis area. The development is funded by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage (DHLGH) with an approved budget of €10.534m.

The Contractor is M. Fitzgibbon Contractors Ltd (building and civil engineering contractors), with a Design Team comprising Eml architects Ltd (architects), Tom McNamara & Partners (quantity surveyors), P. Coleman & Associates (civil structural engineers) and Matt O’Mahony & Associates (mechanical and electrical engineers).

Minister O’Brien said: “It’s so encouraging to see the progress being made on this excellent development here in Ennis. This is exactly the kind of project the government is prioritising as we ramp up our supply of public housing – a mixed development of 40 new-build houses that will soon be providing secure, high-quality homes for families and individuals on our waiting lists.

“My department is absolutely committed to funding and supporting local authorities to build new homes. Clare County Council have developed a strong pipeline of new public homes, and the Government is determined to support them and other local authorities across the country as we continue to build on that progress.”

Cllr PJ Ryan, Cathaoirleach, Clare County Council, said: “I welcome the Minister here to view first-hand the very positive progress which is ongoing in Clare to address housing need. This scheme here in Ennis is just one of an ambitious programme of delivery across the county and I am pleased to see the pace and quality of construction which has returned following the challenges of Covid-19.”

Pat Dowling, Chief Executive, Clare County Council, said: “The Ashline development is designed to the highest standard and will provide a high-quality living environment for its future residents. The units will feature a high-specification finish with an emphasis on energy efficiency. The development is very well located, being close to the town centre and close to services and amenities, including the local school.”

Anne Haugh, Director of Social Development, Clare County Council, said: “The delivery of 40 new homes at Ashline, Ennis, will be a significant contribution to the Council’s efforts to meet housing need in the county town where demand is particularly high. It is important that we maintain momentum in identifying and delivering on all opportunities for increasing the social housing stock in Ennis to address this demand.”

The Ashline development consists of the following mix of house types:

– 13 two-bed two-storey terraced and semi-detached dwellings

– 17 three-bed two-storey terraced and semi-detached dwellings

– 2 four-bed two-storey terraced and semi-detached dwellings

– 2 two-bed single-storey terraced and detached bungalows (specially adapted)

– 1 four-bed single-storey detached bungalow

– 3 three-bedroom two-storey terraced, semi-detached and detached dwellings

– 2 two-bedroom single-storey terraced bungalows.

The Council with the support of the DHLGH is on track to deliver an additional 322 homes by direct build across the county by 2023 with two-thirds of these already complete or under construction. It will continue to develop a strong pipeline for delivery of local authority own build as well as supporting approved housing bodies in their efforts to maximise outputs to meet the significant demand for social housing.

The expected completion date for the Ashline development project is March 2022.