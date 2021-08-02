New lift and footbridge at Ennis rail station

Iarnród Éireann has opened a new, accessible lift and footbridge at Ennis railway station.

The footbridge is a concrete structure while the lift shafts comprise stainless steel woven mesh parapets and a translucent canopy.

Construction commenced in February 2020, but paused for several months due to the pandemic, construction recommenced in July 2020. The bridge came into operation at the end of the last month.

Both lifts can accommodate eight people, giving ample space for disabled users, with a straight through lift car design, therefore wheelchair users have no requirement for turning or reversing while using the lifts.

The provision of this new footbridge and lifts are part of Iarnród Éireann’s network wide accessibility enhancement project, which is making stations more accessible. The platforms at Ennis are also planned for resurfacing in 2022.

District Manager for the Ennis area, John Kennedy said: “I am delighted that the new lifts and footbridge at Ennis are now operational, customers with additional mobility needs are very important to use and it is important to me and my team to ensure that they have the best possible experience when traveling with us.

The opening of this asset further demonstrates our commitment to Ennis Station ensuring that it is user friendly and accessible to all our railway users. Further accessibility enhancements to platforms are due to commence in the near future and are scheduled for completion in quarter 3 2022.”