Taoiseach announces next phase of Covid-19 response

The Government has agreed Ireland’s plan for the next phase of our response to the COVID-19 pandemic, COVID-19: Reframing the Challenge, Continuing Our Recovery & Reconnecting.

Thanks to the hard work of the Irish people and the progress of our Vaccination Programme, we are now in a position to change our approach to the ongoing management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over 88% of the population over 18 are fully vaccinated, with almost 92% of adults (aged 18 and over) having received at least one dose. Subject to the continuation of this progress, we will enter the next phase on the 22nd October, and it is likely to last until at least next Spring.

This phase will see the majority of restrictions lifted and replaced by guidance and advice to enable us to work together to protect ourselves and to live our lives to the fullest extent possible. We will need to continue to monitor the ongoing risk from the disease and take steps individually and collectively in our everyday lives to keep this risk under control.

The Government has agreed that during the interim period between 1st September and 22nd October, we will continue our careful and gradual approach to re-opening, while supporting maximum reach of the vaccine programme and allowing time to achieve the full benefits for all those currently being vaccinated.

September:

Public Transport: Return to 100% capacity from 1st September

From 6th September, easing of restrictions on organised indoor and outdoor events / mass gatherings

From 20th September, easing of restrictions on indoor and outdoor group activities (sports, arts, culture, dance classes etc)

Attendance at work for specific business requirements may commence on a phased and staggered attendance basis from 20th of September.

From October 22nd onwards, the following restrictions will be lifted:

Requirements for physical distancing

Requirements for mask wearing outdoors and in indoor private settings

Limits on numbers at indoor and outdoor events and activities

Restrictions on religious or civil ceremonies

Limits on numbers that can meet in private homes/gardens

Certification of vaccination, immunity or testing as a prerequisite for access to, or engagement in, any activities or events (with exception of international travel)

Restrictions on high-risk activities (i.e. nightclubs)

As part of this phase, the Government also agreed to the transitioning of the public health response and governance arrangements out of emergency response mode, the maintenance of a robust ongoing public health response, including a vaccine booster programme and economic measures including the targeting of supports and the return to work places.

Measures that will continue to remain in place include self-isolation when we have symptoms, mask wearing in healthcare settings, indoor retail and on public transport.