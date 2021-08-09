Tour de Munster charity cycle ends in Cork

The 21st annual Tour de Munster charity cycle came to an emotional end in Cork City on Sunday evening having travelled over 600km across the six counties of Munster, raising funds for Down Syndrome Ireland (DSI) Munster Branches.

The four-day charity cycle took place from August 5th to 8th, and saw long-term supporter of the Tour, Sean Kelly lead 150 amateur cyclists through the towns and villages of Munster in their pursuit to raise vital funds for the Munster branches of DSI, who this year celebrated their 12th year as the main beneficiary of the Tour.

The Tour started from Cork City’s iconic English Market on Thursday morning and covered an average of 150km per day as cyclists and support teams made their way through Waterford, Tipperary, Limerick, Clare and Kerry and then back to Cork on the final day.

Since its inception in 2001, Tour de Munster has raised over €3.4 million for its beneficiaries, with a staggering €3 million for DSI alone.

At the top of Patrick’s Hill, Paul Sheridan, founder of Tour de Munster, thanked those involved in the hugely successful 2021 Tour, “We have had a fantastic four days and I am immensely proud of everyone who participated in this year’s Tour. A huge amount of hard work goes into preparing for a 600km tour and although tough at times, we only have to remember why we are doing it, for the amazing children and adults with Down syndrome across Munster to give us that extra push.”

Paul concluded, “We have received so much support throughout the past four days and I would like to thank everyone who cheered us on along the route. The encouragement means so much to every cyclist and gives us a huge amount of motivation.”

To donate, visit www.idonate.ie/tdm.

For more information on Tour de Munster, visit www.tourdemunster.com and find it on Facebook, @tourdemunster

The Irish Examiner, Clare FM, RedFM, Pure Radio, WLR FM and Tipp FM were the Official Media Partners of Tour de Munster 2021.

For further information on Down Syndrome Ireland see www.downsyndrome.ie.