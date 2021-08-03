Two new Shannon flights take off this week

Ryanair’s inaugural service between Shannon Airport and the Greek island of Corfu took off this afternoon while a new flight to Gran Canaria will commence in Saturday.

Passengers on the first Corfu bound flight enjoyed a pre-departure reception in the airport’s transit lounge which was decorated in festive style.

To celebrate the new routes, the airport gave one lucky passenger a special surprise, return flight tickets for two people to a choice of one of Shannon Airport’s 17 exciting destinations.

A special water cannon salute by the airport’s fire service added an extra sense of occasion as airport staff welcomed passengers and looked after them throughout their time in the airport.

Welcoming the new air services Mary Considine, CEO, Shannon Group, which owns and manages Shannon Airport said: “The global pandemic has had a huge impact on all our lives and being able to once again welcome our passengers as they take to the skies bound for sun drenched holiday destinations is really wonderful.

“We’ve really missed the interaction with our passengers and since the lifting of the ban on international travel, we have been fortunate here at the airport to see happy passengers as they make their seamless journey through the airport to our boarding gates.

“Our focus is firmly on rebuilding our air services and these two new popular destinations are welcome additions. We have a long way to go, but with 17 Ryanair services now available from Shannon, it’s a promising start.”