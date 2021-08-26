Walk-In Vaccination Clinic in Ennis this weekend

Scheduled walk-in vaccination clinics for adults, and children aged 12 and over, will be held at all three Mid-West COVID-19 Vaccination Centres including Ennis this weekend, from Friday August 27th to Sunday August 29th.

Anyone attending for second doses of Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and Astra Zeneca should bring their vaccine record card with them, and please note the following: for the Pfizer vaccine, a minimum of 21 days must have passed after Dose 1 before Dose 2 is administered. The second dose of Moderna must be administered at least 28 days after Dose 1. Astra Zeneca Dose 2 must be administered at least 28 days after Dose 1.

Those who wish to attend the clinics do not require an appointment, and do not need to register in advance on the national vaccine registration portal. Please note that children under 16 years must be accompanied to the centre by a parent or guardian.

For identification purposes, anyone attending these clinics for a vaccine should bring with them their birth certificate, or a photo ID. Those with queries may contact the local HSE approved helpline number on 087-9681240. All clinic dates and times related information will be published on www.hse.ie

Outside of these walk-in clinics, parents or guardians of children aged 12 to 15 can continue to register children on the HSE website via this link: https://vaccine.hse.ie/#register

More than 300,000 doses of the vaccine have been delivered to date by UL Hospitals Group vaccination teams – and given the concerns about the Delta variant, we are proud to be participating in a concerted national effort to maximise uptake for vaccination.

Last week, to close of business on Sunday August 22nd, a total of 12,883 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were dispensed across the vaccination centres at Limerick Racecourse, Ennis and Nenagh.

This brings to 327,425 the total vaccinations delivered under the UL Hospitals Group vaccination programme, which began on January 4th. This total does not include the vaccination work undertaken in the Mid-West by our colleagues in HSE Mid-West Community Healthcare, the National Ambulance Service, General Practitioners and pharmacists.

UL Hospitals Group COVID-19 vaccination teams continue working to ensure that everyone in the Mid-West will receive a vaccine, in line with national guidance on COVID-19 vaccination. We urge anyone aged 16 and over, and parents of children aged 12-15, to avail of these walk-in clinics this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Anyone with queries about COVID-19 vaccination may contact the national helpline on 1850-241850.