Woman airlifted to hospital after North Clare crash

A woman has been airlifted to hospital after she was injured in a single-vehicle road traffic collision in Co Clare this afternoon.

The crash happened near Kilnaboy shortly after 3.00pm.

National Ambulance Service paramedics; two units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Ennistymon station and Gardaí responded to the incident close to Poplar Bridge.

The Cork-based charity-funded Irish Community Air Ambulance, Helimed 92, was also requested to respond to the scene.

The car is understood to have collided with ditches on both sides of the road before overturning and coming to a stop on its roof. The female driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was left trapped inside. No other vehicle was involved.

Fire crews and paramedics worked together to safely remove the injured woman from the car. She was assessed and treated at the scene before being airlifted to University Hospital Galway for treatment.

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances of the collision.