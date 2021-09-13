Body discovered in campervan in Lahinch

Gardaí are investigating the discovery of a man’s body in a campervan at one of the country’s best known beaches.

Gardaí were alerted at around 3.20pm and responded to a campervan parked in the carpark at Lahinch. Gardaí were unable to gain access to the vehicle and requested assistance from the fire service.

Two units of Clare County Fire and Rescue service from Ennistymon station were mobilised to the incident along with National Ambulance Service paramedics. At the time, the campervan had been parked in the carpark adjacent to the popular promenade in Lahinch.

After gaining access to the vehicle emergency services found the body of a man in his 50s inside. Gardaí sealed off the scene while fire service personnel erected privacy screens around the vehicle which was located next to where hundreds of people were walking the prom.

Gardaí spoke with the occupants of other campervans in the area in an effort to establish a timeline for the man’s movements. It’s not clear how long the man was in the campervan before he was found.

The campervan was removed from the scene at around 4.00pm while the man’s body was later taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem examination will be carried out later.

A Garda spokesman confirmed: “Gardaí in Ennistymon attended a scene in Lahinch, Co. Clare on the afternoon of 12th September 2021 at approximately 3.20pm following the discovery of a man’s body.

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances of the man’s death but it’s understood it is not being treated as suspicious but as a tragic incident.