Cannonball returns to Clare

Cannonball, the action-packed supercar spectacle, will blast off with a mighty roar, once again on September 17th and blaze a trail from coast to coast with proceeds to the HOPE Foundation.

The cars will not be stopping in towns this year to avoid gatherings but details of safe viewing points to see the spectacular sight of some of the finest cars on the planet will be posted on the Cannonball Ireland website and social media channels throughout the weekend.

Cannonball was last in Spanish Point in Co Clare in 2018 and this year will pass through Clare on Saturday September 17th arriving in Killimer Ferry Terminal at approximately 3.30pm and driving along the N67 through Kilrush, Kilkee, Doonbeg, Quilty, Miltown Malbay, Lahinch, Ennistymon, Lisdoonvarna, Ballyvaughan and Kinavarra before heading on to Galway.

Top mark cars include, not one but two spectacular Ford GTs for the first time in Ireland. Cannonball, fuelled by milesPlus from Circle K, will also feature firm favourites McLaren, Lamborghini, Ferrari, Aston Martin, Porsche, Maserati, Rolls Royce and Bentley. Cannonball will blaze a trail from Malahide to Cork and then take in Kerry, Clare, Galway, Westmeath, Longford, Meath, Cavan, Louth and Antrim.

Cannonball is fully compliant with government COVID-19 guidelines and is an outdoor event. Any car enthusiasts and Cannonball fans wishing to come out to see the cars on the route are asked to please adhere to the advice of the Cannonball COVID-19 marshals and maintain social distancing.

The event has already raised €1,150,000 for Irish charities and, this year, the official charity of Cannonball will be The HOPE Foundation, an Irish Charity doing incredible work with the street children of Kolkata (formerly Calcutta) in India. HOPE funds and operates over 60 projects including 11 child protection homes, a hospital, an ambulance, counselling, food and nutrition, education, healthcare and the restoration of childhoods to children.

Cannonball are aiming to raise over €100,000 this year for HOPE within their own community but also appealing to spectators and fans of the event to donate online on the HOPE website where there is a dedicated Cannonball page.