Coast Guard assists boat with 9 on board

The Killaloe unit of the Irish Coast Guard was tasked this afternoon to assist 9 people on board a 21-foot powerboat.

The boat had broken down north of Two Mile Gate on the Clare shore of Lough Derg.

Coast Guard volunteers were in Derg Marina taking part in a First Aid Response course when the teams pagers were activated at around 3.00pm.

The crew was able to respond almost immediately, reached the scene and was alongside the casualty vessel at 3.15pm. All nine on board were safe and well and wearing life jackets.

The vessel was taken on tow back to Ballina Quay where a Coast Guard shore team assisted in the safe mooring of the vessel.

All crews were stood down at 4.00pm and returned to complete their First Aid assessment.

The operation was mounted and coordinated by watch officers at the Irish Coast Guard’s marine rescue sub centre on Valentia Island in Kerry.