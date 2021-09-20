Cycle Against Suicide event arrives in Clare

The Cycle Against Suicide cycle from Mizen to Malin will arrive in Clare today and resume tomorrow morning in Lahinch.

Cycle Against Suicide is a national awareness charity that sets out to change culture and create a society that openly talks about suicide to allow people to speak up and seek help.

When an individual is vulnerable enough to consider taking their own life, silence is read as indifference. With hundreds of people dying by suicide each year, we all have a role to play to collectively address the challenges that suicide presents.

Each year, Cycle Against Suicide brings together cyclists with different backgrounds to help break the cycle of suicide in Ireland. This is a community-wide awareness-raising campaign to mobilise all sectors of society to work together to change negative attitudes. In doing so, Cycle Against Suicide hopes to enable those who struggle with mental ill health to seek help.

Since 2013, Cycle Against Suicide has seen over 21,000 cyclists take to the roads to help spread the message that ‘It’s OK not to feel OK; and It’s absolutely OK to ask for help’. This simple yet powerful message could save the lives of those in our communities who are feeling alone.

Along its 700 km challenging route, the cycle will pass through counties Cork, Kerry, Clare, Galway, Mayo, Sligo and Donegal promoting the organisations key message, “It’s ok not to feel ok; and It’s absolutely okay to ask for help” and highlighting the critical help available to anyone experiencing mental health issues.

Day 2 – Monday 20th – Killarney – Lahinch – 126km

Day 3 – Tuesday 21st – Lahinch – Oranmore – 86km

The cycle will set off from the Lahinch Coast Hotel tomorrow morning, Tuesday, September 21st at 9am.

Cycle Against Suicide Mizen to Malin Challenge will take place from Sunday 19th September to Friday 24th September. To register your support or for more information on the Cycle Against Suicide, visit www.cycleagainstsuicide.com

If your community has been affected by suicide and you want Cycle Against Suicide to help, make contact by email.

If you or someone you know is struggling, information about where you can get help for mental health issues, click here.

If you or someone you know would like to talk with a Cycle Against Suicide Buddy; click here.

Further supports are available on www.cycleagainstsuicide.com