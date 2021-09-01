€60k of cannabis recovered in Shannon

Gardaí in Shannon recovered an estimated €60,000 worth of cannabis herb while on routine patrol last night.

The discovery was made after two males, who were seen and thought to be acting suspiciously, ran from approaching Gardaí discarding two objects as they fled.

Soon afterwards, Gardaí located and recovered two bags, believed to contain cannabis herb and estimated to be worth €60,000 (subject to analysis).

A Garda spokesperson confirmed: “At approximately 9pm Gardaí attached to Shannon Garda Station conducted a search on lands in the Drumgeely area. During the course of this search two carrier bags were located. These were found to contain suspected cannabis herb, with an estimated value of €60,000. These drugs were seized and will be sent for forensic analysis.”

“No arrests have been made as of yet, and Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the Drumgeely area last night from shortly before 9pm and thereafter who may have seen anything unusual to make contact with them.

Anyone with information which may of assistance to this enquiry is asked to contact Shannon Garda Station on 061-365900 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Last night’s seizure follows another in Kilmihil on Sunday when an estimated €52,000 worth of cannabis herb was found during searches.