Ferry company thanks public for summer support

Doolin Ferry Company has praised and thanked Irish people for their support during the recent summer season.

The company, voted ‘Boat Tour of the Year 2021’ sails between the Aran Islands and the Cliffs of Moher, and recently celebrated 50 years in business.

The popularity of Doolin, the Cliffs of Moher and the Aran Islands amongst Irish holidaymakers gave a much-needed boost to tourism in the Co. Clare area. Keen to entice staycationers to Co. Clare this past summer, Doolin Ferry Co. partnered with a number of local hotels and accommodation providers in an aim to increase their current product offering and provide even more value to tourists.

Liam O’Brien, Owner of Doolin Ferry Co. said, “The season went very well and it was great to have the support of Irish people. This year, the Aran Islands and Doolin were put firmly on the map. It’s a place that everyone can enjoy; couples, families, solo travellers and groups.”

He continued, “This year, to improve our customer offering, we added a new product to our existing range of trips and tours. Our Seafari experience is the first of its kind in Doolin and entails a thrilling experience under the Cliffs of Moher on a high-speed rib. This product was extremely popular with people – especially adventure seekers!”

“We are already looking forward to and planning our next moves for the 2022 season, where our services will be bigger and better than ever.”

Doolin Ferry Co. will continue to sail throughout September, with one very special sailing taking place on 10th of September, in aid of the RNLI. The Doolin Ferry Co. ‘Champagne Cruise’ looks set to be an unforgettable experience for those lucky enough to secure tickets.

Boarding at 6:00pm on 10th September from Doolin Pier, this extravagant champagne cruise to the Cliffs of Moher and Galway Bay will feature live music, good food, incredible views and of course, champagne sparkle! Tickets (which can be booked by phoning the Doolin Ferry Co. office) are €50 per person, with all proceeds going to RNLI Lifeboats.

And Liam O’ Brien had even more exciting news to share, saying, “As part of our 50th anniversary celebrations, we are looking forward to giving one lucky passenger €3,000 at the end of our sailing

season. Anyone that purchases a Cliffs of Moher or Aran Islands cruise ticket will be in with a chance to win by simply entering the code ‘THREE’ at checkout.”

Visitors can book ferry tickets in advance by phoning 065 707 5555 or online in order to limit contact in the ticket offices.