Further success for Garda Operation Tara

As part of an ongoing Operation Tara targeting the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the county, Gardaí made a further seizure of drugs.

On Friday, September 17th at 9.10pm Gardaí from the Clare Divisional Drugs Unit carried out a search under warrant at a house in Ennis.

They discovered a quantity of suspected Cannabis Herb with an estimated street value of €3,200 and suspected Cocaine with an estimated street value of €6,790.

No arrests were made at the time but investigating Gardaí are following definite lines of enquiry and a file will be prepared for submission to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The suspected controlled drugs will be forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.