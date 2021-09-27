Gardaí probe Ennis hit-and-run

Gardaí at Ennis Garda Station are appealing for witnesses to a hit and run traffic collision which occurred at 8.01pm on Friday, of September 10th last.

Appealing for witnesses, Crime Prevention Officer for Clare, Sergeant Triona Brooks, outline the circumstances of the incident.

“This incident occurred at the traffic lights just up from Coláiste Mhuire secondary school on Harmony Row. The driver of a black 212 registered Volkswagen Passat had stopped at a red light with the intention of going straight over Club Bridge towards the town centre.

As the driver waited for the green light, a silver or grey car that may have had a 10 or 12 registration, impacted the rear of the car. The offending vehicle then reversed back along the road towards the entrance gates of Colásite Mhuire and drove away in the direction of the Maid of Éireann roundabout.

If anyone witnessed this collision or anyone who may have dash cam footage, we are asking them to contact Ennis Garda Station on 6848100,” Sgt Brooks said.