Gardaí have seized €12,000 worth of suspected cannabis plants in North Clare under Operation Tara.

Gardaí from Ennistymon assisted by the Clare Divisional Drugs Unit carried out a search under warrant at Boston, Tubber yesterday.

They discovered a quantity of suspected cannabis plants with an estimated street value of €12,000.

No arrests have been made but investigating Gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry.