Massive response to healthcare workers boat trip

Update:

A spokesperson for Dooon2Aran Ferries has confirmed: “There was a phenomenal response from frontline healthcare workers to our “Míle Buíochas” Thank you Boat Trip, and spaces were booked out 8 hours after we announced it.

We were inundated with phones and emails and so many people were disappointed that the Garrihy team decided to extend the offer. There will an additional 10 spaces per day on our Inis Oirr day trips solely for Frontline Healthcare Workers.

From Monday, September 20th to Thursday September, using the promo code HEALTHCARE at checkout, each healthcare worker can book up to 2 passengers free of charge, up to a maximum of 10 passengers per day.

Click here to book…

Book 1/2 passengers (max 10 spaces per day)

Bring Healthcare ID on day of trip

A ferry company in Doolin is offering a free day trip to Inis Oírr to thank frontline Irish Health Care workers for their hard work during the pandemic.

Garrihy’s Doolin2Aran Ferries are running a daytrip sailing to Inis Oirr from Doolin on Saturday, September 25th, specifically for Irish frontline Healthcare workers.

“Our team wanted to recognise dedicated frontline Healthcare workers, who have worked tirelessly and professionally in the darkest periods through this terrible pandemic. This is just a small tribute that we can make to say thank you, ’Míle Buíochas’ and let them know we will be forever grateful,” Eugene Garrihy said.

The busy sailing season at Doolin pier is starting to wind down but there is always a chance of fine weather in September, especially for this special sailing. The trip to Inis Oirr on Saturday September 25 is open to anyone who is working in the frontline healthcare sector.

“We tried to think of something we could do, and how we could do it fairly. Our ship has a capacity to carry 194 passengers, so each person making a booking can reserve a maximum of 4 spaces for themselves and their family. Bookings will be taken online only, on a first come, first served basis and passengers will be required to produce their work ID on arrival at Doolin pier,” Mr Garrihy added.

Inis Oirr is an island paradise only a 15-minute sailing from Doolin and it has one of the most spectacular beaches in Ireland.

“It has been a horrendous time for everyone, but none more so than for the nurses, doctors, chemists, nurses aids, hospital workers, nursing home staff, home help teams – everyone who faced into this nightmare, day in, day out. An afternoon spent here walking, cycling, swimming, visiting the shipwreck, the lighthouse and the pubs and cafes will go a long way to recharge these guys after all that they have been through,“ Eugene said.

For more information, visit the website or the @Doolin2Aran Facebook and Instagram pages.