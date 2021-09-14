New Impact Report showcases power of philanthropy at UL

UL Ambassador and Munster Rugby’s Peter O’Mahony joined Harvey Duthie and Sarah Hartnett from UL Foundation to launch this year’s Impact Report.

On the role of philanthropy at UL, and particularly on its sporting facilities, Peter O’Mahony said: ‘The University of Limerick’s sports facilities are truly world-class. Among them, Munster Rugby’s high-performance centre on the campus offers an unrivalled training space.’

Speaking about UL’s new Immersive Software Engineering programme, Stripe’s John Collison said ‘From the most exciting startups in Ireland to the world’s most successful tech companies, UL Foundation has built a fabulous coalition to support the Immersive Software Engineering course.’

In addition to thanking the many donors who enable the work, this report showcases the array of projects UL Foundation has enabled over the last year, including:

Helping launch UL’s new Immersive Software Engineering (ISE) programme

Granting a total of €3.49 million to projects across UL

Funding senior academic posts and post-doctoral roles

Enabling more than 100 scholarships and bursaries

A full copy of the report can be found here.