NUIG award for Clare-based journalist and lecturer

A Clare-based journalist and lecturer in Broadcast Journalism has been named the 2021 winner of the Excellence in Teaching and Learning Award in Journalism and Communication at NUI Galway.

Mayo native Fiona McGarry, who lives in Ennis, was awarded the top prize for her commitment to high quality teaching, focus on student learning and the delivery of an outstanding student experience.

The award is voted on by students in the Discipline of Journalism and Communication, and recognises the lecturer who receives the overall highest marks in student evaluation of teaching scores annually.

Ms McGarry is an award-winning journalist and radio producer. She lectures in radio journalism, podcasting and in media studies and worked formerly as producer on Clare FM’s Morning Focus current affairs programme before moving to work at The Clare Champion newspaper.

Head of Journalism and Communication Tom Felle said: “Fiona is an outstanding lecturer and this award recognises her commitment to our students. The last year and a half has been extremely difficult for students in schools and universities around the country, so the this award for Fiona is a testament to all the hard work she has put in to ensure students achieved their potential in very challenging circumstances.”

The Discipline of Journalism and Communication offers programmes including the BA Journalism, the new BA Global Media, and postgraduate degrees in Journalism, Sports Journalism and Global Media and Communication.

NUI Galway’s journalism programme was the top points course in Ireland in the CAO in 2021. The Discipline has more than 200 first year students, and attracts applications from countries around the world to study on its programmes annually.