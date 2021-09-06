On-campus learning at LIT in new academic year

Limerick Institute of Technology has announced its plans for the return to on-site learning for students, in the new academic year.

LIT, which will open its doors as Ireland’s newest Technological University on October 1, plans to hold lectures, tutorials, practicals, labs, workshops, and studios on-site across all its campuses, in line with the Government’s “Safe Return to Campus” plan.

New ventilation measures alongside new circulation and congregation procedures are being put in place for the commencement of the new semester. First year students begin in LIT on Monday September 27, 2021 along with apprentices, while second, third, and fourth-year students return to college on Monday, September 13.

The emphasis will be on maximising students’ on-campus experience, with plans for increased on-site activity and in-person learning, taking place in adherence to public health advice.

LIT’s specially-designed eight week “Connect and Engage” induction and orientation programme, will be open to all students, and includes an array of events and activities ranging from support services to essential information to enable the student transition to college.

To ensure that targeted support and guidance is available to all returning students, LIT will run a two-week induction programme from September 13, while all first years will take part in a two-day pre-entry virtual induction on September 23 and 24, prior to their eight-week on-campus induction and the commencement of teaching and learning.

Speaking on the plans, President of LIT, Professor Vincent Cunnane said; “LIT is committed to the safe delivery of on-campus teaching and learning this semester. Building on the “Safe Return Plan” provides confidence to both students and staff. We are very much looking forward to welcoming students back to our campuses. I would like to acknowledge the tremendous effort by our young people to mitigate the spread of Covid 19.

This week, ECDC figures show that 78 percent of 18 – 24 years olds in Ireland have received a vaccination dose. Having our student population vaccinated, along with our safety measures for a return to campus, allows us to provide a college experience that is central to students growth and development. I now call on any young person, who has not yet received their vaccine, to please get inoculated – protect yourself, your family and friends.

Vice President of Academic Affairs and Registrar, Marian Duggan said: “LIT is very much aware of the needs of all students, and to ensuring the support and guidance that both new and returning students require is available to them. We will be delivering the optimal amount of on campus teaching and learning while adhering to all public health advice and the institute’s own policies and procedures.”