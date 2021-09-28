Personal Safety – Advice for College Students

Gardaí are advising first year students as they start off on their college life to get to know the geography of the campus as soon as they can.

Crime Prevention Officer for Clare, Sergeant Triona Brooks, advises: “Find out about public transport timetables, where you can park vehicles or bikes securely, campus security and the local Garda Station.”

College life should be about experiencing new things but remember when you are going out to PLAN and be Streetwise:

Plan night out, how you are getting there and back,

Let someone know where you are going and when you’ll be back,

Avoid walking alone in dark areas,

Never attempt to reason with drunk or aggressive people and be

Streetwise, get to know the locality and the surroundings, and mind your valuables.

It’s a good idea to upload emergency contacts onto your phone and activate find my phone on your device. Keep a record of your IMIE number (Dial *#06# to get it). This will help us return your device to you if located or handed in.

Rise above the influence

Starting off in college is the beginning of something good in your life so don’t let drug use end your career before it starts.

If you use drugs such as Cannabis, Cocaine, Ketamine and MDMA, you are committing a criminal offence and also risking addiction, loss of career opportunities, under-achievement, and international travel restrictions.

Taking un-prescribed ‘study’ drugs or sleeping pills can lead to anxiety, addiction and psychosis. Multiple or Poly-drug use is extremely dangerous and increases your risk of overdose or death.

While An Garda Síochána strive to keep people safe, we also believe that you can also help keep yourself safe. Contact the emergency services if you become ill after consuming a drug or are in the presence of somebody who may be ill.

Our “Rise above the influence” message is simple. Your future is in your hands. Seek out positive influences on Campus. Choose the influences which will enhance your future career. Make responsible decisions for yourself and be aware of those around you. Don’t become another victim of the drug trade.

Drug use can lead to addiction, debt, prison and the destruction of your physical and mental health.

You don’t know what you’re taking -you don’t know where it will take you.