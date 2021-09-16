Possible outage during West Clare water treatment plant works

Irish Water, working in partnership with Clare County Council are now at construction stage on the major upgrade of the New Doolough Water Treatment plant that serves the West Clare regional water supply scheme.

This is the largest water treatment plant in Co. Clare with the works being the most significant in terms of investment at the plant in over thirty years. The works are being advanced to remove the West Clare water supply scheme from the EPA’s Remedial Action List (RAL) and to provide a safer, secure and more reliable supply for the future.

Outlining the upgrade, Regional Operations Lead for Irish Water, Duane O’Brien explained: “We are at a very crucial stage of these works now and as part of this phase of the construction, the capacity of the water treatment plant will be temporarily reduced. During this period, customers may experience intermittent reductions in pressure or supply between Friday, September 17 and Thursday, September 30.

“Any interruptions should be of a short duration and Irish Water will work to limit any disruptions. We understand the inconvenience caused when works occur and thank customers for their patience while we complete these essential works to safeguard the water supply for customers.”

Areas that may be affected include Kilrush, Kilkee, Kilmihil, Doonbeg, Quilty, Carrigaholt, and all surrounding areas, including all group water schemes fed from this supply. As a precautionary measure, Irish Water are providing water tankers at 15 locations that consumers can access if affected.

“We are asking customers in these areas to be mindful of how they use water and to conserve when possible. However it is important to continue to follow the HSE guidance on hand washing.” Duane added.

Alternative supply

Tankered water has been set up at the following locations to provide an alternative water supply to customers in the event of water outage.

Customers are reminded to use their own containers when taking water from the tanker and to boil water before consumption as a precautionary measure. Please adhere to social distancing when queuing for water supplies.

Quilty – Church,

Doonbeg – Church

Cree – School

Kilmihil – GAA Pitch

Cooraclare – Church

Kilmurry McMahon – Church

Labasheeda – Church

Knockerra – Church

Kilrush – Church (2 no.)

Kilkee – Church (2 no.)

Lisdeen – Church

Doonaha – Church

Carrigaholt – Square,

Cross – Church

Kilbaha – Church

For further information please visit our supply and service section on our website www.water.ie. The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 and customers can call us on 1800 278 278 and contact us on Twitter @IWCare.