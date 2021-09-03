St Columba’s Church Ennis on RTÉ

The West Clare Church of Ireland Parishes of St Columba’s Ennis with Christ Church Spanish Point and Kilnasoolagh will be featured in the RTÉ One Sunday Service on 5th September.

The programme was recorded partly in the RTÉ studios with the numbers restricted to 10 because of social distancing.

The Rector, Revd Kevin O’Brien, also filmed part of the programme in the parishes featuring local musicians performing in St Columba’s making a total of 28 parishioners taking part in Dublin or from their homes or the church. Revd Kevin also included footage of the beautiful West Clare scenery found in his parishes.

Revd Kevin has been honing his video skills during the pandemic and each week posts services and reflections on the parish website www.clareanglicans.ie

The Sunday Service can be seen on RTÉ One at 11am on Sunday 5th September.