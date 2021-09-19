Three Clare winners in Texaco Children’s Art Competition

Three Clare students have won top prizes in this year’s 67th Texaco Children’s Art Competition, the results of which were delayed until now due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They were Bríde ‘Brija’ Davis (17) from Kilrush Community School for her work entitled ‘Growing Up, Golden Years’; Mahia Rahman (15) from Ennis Art School for her work entitled ‘Silenced’ and Emily Barrow (13) from Coláiste Muire in Ennis for her work entitled ‘The Forge’s Flowers’.

All were winners of Special Merit Awards for artworks that Final Adjudicator, Professor Declan McGonagle said: “demonstrated high levels of skill and imagination”.

No stranger to the Competition, Mahia won a Special Merit Award in 2019, then aged 13, for an artwork entitled ‘I See You’.

The Texaco Children’s Art Competition is popularly regarded as the longest-running sponsorship in the history of arts sponsoring in Ireland, with an unbroken history that dates back to the very first Competition held in 1955. This year, as has been the case throughout its life, it has been a platform on which young artists from Clare and counties throughout Ireland have had their talents recognised and their creativity commended.

From September 14 to October 2, Drogheda’s Highlanes Municipal Art Gallery is hosting an exhibition of the top 126 winning paintings in this year’s Competition. Admission is free and further information is available at www.highlanes.ie.