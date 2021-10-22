Bus service on Limerick to Ennis rail line this weekend

Iarnród Éireann has confirmed that a revised timetable will be in place this October weekend on all routes including in Clare.

The company is advising customers to note that major works are taking place will result in a number of line closures and alternative arrangements across the network of the Bank Holiday weekend.

Iarnród Éireann has confirmed that bridge works wtll take place on the Limerick to Ennis rail line near Ennis from Saturday to Monday.

Due to these bridge works rail services will be replaced by bus.

Customers should check times before travel for alterations at www.irishrail.ie or the Iarnród Éireann app.