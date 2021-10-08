Clare hotel named best hotel for walking breaks

Sheedy’s Hotel in Lisdoonvarna has been awarded the ‘Editor’s Choice award for Walking Breaks’ by the Good Hotel Guide 2022. It is the second time the hotel has received the award in the past two years, winning it in 2020.

The ‘Good Hotel Guide book’ is the leading independent UK hotel guide, known as the bible of hotel recommendations, featuring 675 hotels, inns, B&Bs and guesthouses across the UK and Ireland. The much-coveted Editor’s Choice section highlights the top 10 hotels in 16 designated categories.

Owned by John and Martina Sheedy, the boutique four star hotel in the Burren and Cliffs of Moher UNESCO Global Geopark is the only hotel in Ireland to receive the award for their two night walking break.

Martina Sheedy who travelled to London to pick up the award on Monday said: “This award means so much to us, especially this year, with all the challenges we have faced due to the impact of the pandemic. We are delighted that we have won the award twice now; the first time was in 2020 and now again for 2022.”

“What makes it even more special for us is that these awards are completely independent. We do not pay to be listed and in fact it was a result of one of our customers, who stayed here, telling the editors of the Guide about our hotel, that we were in fact originally included.”

The Burren national park nearby is a big draw for walkers and the couple’s own knowledge and love of walking in the area has been key in attracting outdoor enthusiasts.

“Since the pandemic, the emphasis has been on outdoor holidays and people love getting out and about on the Burren. We love walking in the Burren ourselves and are very knowledgeable about routes. Also the guide we use, Shane Connolly, gives people a great understanding of the Burren and they generally meet with others doing the walk so have fun!” Martina commented.

The judges were impressed by the couples’ two night Burren walking break, which includes a half day hike led by a local walking guide, luxurious accommodation and high quality food; home-made scones on arrival, dinner in the award winning restaurant and a packed lunch for walkers.

The editor commented: “Martina gave us such a warm greeting,’ We were shown about, then up to our room, with the promise of a pot of tea in a sunny spot in the lobby once we’d settled in.

”John sources produce from local farmers, fishers, crofters and foragers for his dinner menus. At breakfast artisanal sausages, home-made preserves, ‘moreish sourdough’ and organic porridge provide ballast for an exploration of the Cliffs of Moher or the stark moonscape of the Burren.”

Sheedy’s hotel was first opened by John’s grandmother Alice in the 1930s. At that time, people from all over Ireland and abroad came to the Spa town of Lisdoonvarna to bathe in the therapeutic sulphur waters.

Since that time the Sheedy family have continued the tradition of offering high quality food and hospitality to their guests. John and Martina took over the reigns from John’s parents Patsy and Frank Sheedy in 1998 and carry on the hospitality tradition with their children Matthew and Roisin.

“I have no doubt that winning the award will increase our business for next year and keep the Burren, Lisdoonvarna and Sheedys top of visitors minds,” concluded Martina.