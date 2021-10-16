Drugs and firearms seized in West Clare

Gardaí in Clare have seized cocaine with an estimated value of €35,000, two air guns and arrested a man following a search this morning.

As part of Operation Tara, Gardaí attached to the Clare Divisional Drugs Unit and Kilrush Garda Station conducted a search in the west Clare region.

During the course of the search, Gardai seized cocaine valued at €35,000 (subject to analysis), along with one air rifle and one air gun.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested by Gardaí in connection with this seizure and is currently detained at Kilrush Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking Act) 1996.

The drugs seized will now be sent for further analysis. Investigations ongoing.