First TUS Graduation Ceremony for Gaelic Grounds

The first graduands from the Moylish, Clare Street, Thurles, Clonmel and Ennis campuses of the Technological University of the Shannon: Midlands Midwest (TUS), will be conferred at a special ceremony at the newly named TUS Gaelic Grounds later this month.

The ceremony will take place at the Limerick GAA grounds to allow for the historic in-person graduation. Last year, due to Covid-19 restrictions, all LIT conferring ceremonies were held virtually.

On October 1, 2021, LIT along with Athlone IT became TUS, Ireland’s newest TU and therefore the new graduants will receive their qualification from the technological university, presented by the newly appointed TUS President Professor Vincent Cunnane.

The conferring ceremony will take place over four sessions during November 9 and November 10, 2021, with the students of each faculty (Faculty of Engineering & Built Environment; Limerick School of Art and Design; Faculty of Applied Sciences & Technology; and Faculty of Business & Humanities) gathering with their families to receive their parchment in person.

Outgoing President of LIT and incoming President of TUS Professor Vincent Cunnane said, “Graduation day is always a special day – for the graduands, their families and the LIT, soon to be TUS, community. Days like these mark significant milestones in people’s lives and they allow our soon to be graduates to recognise the commitment, ability and perseverance that got them to this day.

“We are delighted to be able to gather again in person to mark this momentous occasion. It is important that our graduands can celebrate this day with their family and friends who supported them, and the staff who worked with them over the last number of years. November 9 and 10 2021, will celebrate the first graduates of the new TU in the newly named TUS Gaelic Grounds.”

Welcoming the new name for the home of Limerick GAA and the location of the graduation, Chairman of Limerick GAA, John Cregan said, “Limerick GAA are delighted to welcome the announcement by the new Technological University that the first graduation is to be held in the TUS Gaelic Grounds. This is a further example of the excellent working relationship that exists between Limerick GAA and Professor Vincent Cunnane and his management team.”

The full schedule for the conferring ceremony is available at www.lit.ie/conferring. All graduands will also be contacted directly with the specific arrangements for their Conferring Ceremony.