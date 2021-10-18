Garda Commissioner attends Clare JPC meeting

The Joint Policing Committee (JPC) of Clare County Council and Clare Garda Division hosted a special meeting in the Council Chamber in Áras Contae an Chláir, Ennis, which was attended by the Garda Commissioner, Drew Harris.

The Commissioner addressed the Clare JPC and delivered a presentation on the new Garda Operating Model. He then took questions from JPC members on community engagement, crime and traffic/roads policing.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said: “This afternoon’s meeting here in Ennis has been a useful opportunity to meet with, and listen to the concerns of local stakeholders who are working closely with Gardaí to keep people safe.

“The roll out of the new Operating Model, which has continued during the past 12 months, is already helping to modernise An Garda Síochána at divisional level. This has included organisational changes in Clare which are aimed at strengthening An Garda Síochána’s high visibility presence in local communities, and enhancing our capabilities in frontline policing.

“I am confident that this reshaping will ultimately deliver consistent, high-quality policing services that are specifically catered to respond to local policing issues in County Clare and surrounding areas.”

Chief Superintendent Sean Colleran, Clare Garda Division, said: “We welcome the Commissioner’s visit to the Clare Division. It was great he got the opportunity to attend the Clare Joint Policing Committee to meet and interact with JPC members and discuss local policing matters. The Commissioner’s attendance further enhances our ongoing relationship with local representatives and stakeholders.”

JPC Chairperson, Cllr John Crowe, said: “We welcome the Garda Commissioner’s visit to Clare today to hear about his plans for the new Garda Operating Model and answer questions on local policing issues. The Commissioner brings a wealth of experience to the role and we thank him for his leadership of An Garda Síochána. I would like to acknowledge the excellent working relationship that we have as community stakeholders and statutory agencies with the Gardaí here in Clare.

“Our JPC is an important mechanism to support policing and to engage on plans for the future in our county.”

The JPC provides a forum where the Local Authority and An Garda Síochána, with the participation of Oireachtas members, local councillors and community interests, consult, discuss and make recommendations on matters affecting the policing of the local area in order to contribute to the improved safety and quality of life of the community.

*Pictured above following a special meeting of the Clare Joint Policing Committee at Áras Contae an Chláir in Ennis, Co. Clare, on 18th October, 2021, were: (front, l-r) JPC Chairperson, Cllr John Crowe; Garda Commissioner Drew Harris; Cathaoirleach of Clare County Council, Cllr PJ Ryan; and members of the Clare JPC.