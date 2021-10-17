‘Joe Keneally – Child of 1921’ Zoom event

Cuimhneamh an Chláir, the voluntary group that digitally records, archives and shares the memories, folklore, traditions and oral history of county Clare, will host a special event on Tuesday featuring Joe Kenneally.

Joe Kenneally was born in Kilshanny at the end of the War of Independence in July 1921 and still lives in the house he was born in 100 years ago.

His was an ordinary farming life in many ways and was reflective of the lives of many born into the new Irish State. But no lives are really ordinary. Joe has been recorded by three different collectors for Cuimhneamh an Chláir, by the National Folklore Archive in UCD and by many other song collectors.

The story that emerges is of a man with an intense artistic engagement with the songs and stories carried by generations of his family. These songs and stories link him to a past far back beyond 1921, which he makes real and present for us today in 2021. Join Cuimhneamh an Chláir online as we mark 100 years of Joe Kenneally’s ordinary and extraordinary life.

The event is hosted online via Zoom by Paula Carroll on Tue 19 Oct at 7.30pm

To register your interest please e mail us at events@clarememories.ie. A Zoom link will be sent closer to the date.

Paula Carroll is an audio producer, oral history collector and specialist music broadaster. She has curated many public events for Cuimhneamh an Chláir. She is currently Development Lead at Cuimhneamh an Chláir.