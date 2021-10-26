Leading harpists and Steve Cooney for Ennis concert

Music lovers in Clare are in for a rare treat on October 30th when some of Ireland’s finest harpists will be joined by renowned guitarist Steve Cooney for a special concert in St Columba’s Church in Ennis.

The concert is entitled ‘Harping On’ and is presented by Clare Arts Office. The idea for the concert originated from John O’Connor of the legendary Custy’s music shop in Ennis and it is being organised by Pat Ryan Music Services.

The concert features six of Ireland’s leading harpists, including Aisling Lyons, Elaine Hogan, Eimear Coughlan, Fionnuala Rooney, Lily O’Connor, and Paul Dooley. They will be playing new original music as well as music from the masters of the tradition. They will be joined by singer Cadhla Brock with Steve Cooney adding an extra layer of musical magic.

Steve is a renowned musician and was recently announced as the Cumadóir na Bliana / Composer of the Year at the Gradam Ceoil Awards. He has worked extensively with Irish harp music on his latest album, which has received widespread praise.

Speaking about the event, Clare County Arts Officer Siobhán Mulcahy says it’s a rare opportunity to see the best of harp music in a truly wonderful setting.

“We’re very excited about this concert and feel it’s so timely. People have been through a lot in recent times, and it’s great to be getting out and about again to enjoy live music. Harp music can be so healing and nourishing for the spirit. The line-up is exceptional, and I look forward to hearing the music fill St. Columba’s Church, which is a great venue for this concert.”

The concert takes place in St. Columba’s Church in Bindon Street, Ennis on Saturday October 30th at 8pm. Tickets are €10 and are available from Custy’s Music Shop and online from eventbrite.ie. The event is supported by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media.