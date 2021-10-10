Paul Mescal’s football shorts to be raffled

Fans of Paul Mescal of Normal People fame have the opportunity to win a pair of his iconic G.A.A. shorts signed by Paul himself.

Paul has kindly donated the shorts to raise funds for County Clare’s Cooraclare G.A.A. club located in the parish where his father was born. Paul’s Uncle Paudie, nephews and nieces, Clodagh, Aoibhinn, Páraic and Darragh Jim and first cousins are an integral part of the Cooraclare Club.

The O’ Neill shorts, a regular sight on the playing fields in Ireland, sparked waves in the Fashion world when they were championed by Mescal both on and off screen. The star, himself a competent gaelic footballer before acting took him on a different path, even styled them with a 10,000 euro fleece for a GQ fashion shoot propelling their street cred into the stratosphere.

Joe Considine, spokesperson for the club said: “We are delighted to have one of our own doing so well in the entertainment world. The whole Mescal family are great supporters of the Club so when Paul came along to watch his Godson, Daragh Jim, train with the Club’s under 9’s recently he kindly agreed to sign a few items for us including of course the iconic shorts.

The past two years have been tough for everyone and the importance of the GAA Club to all Irish communities was never so obvious. This kind donation by Paul will, we hope, help to raise some much-needed funds for our club. He kicked around with some of the boys for a while and was very generous with his time.”

The Shorts come framed and ready for hanging on the wall and are inscribed with the dedication “To the Normal People of Cooraclare” and signed by Paul. In addition to the shorts, Paul has signed a club football jersey which is also up for grabs.

Tickets are on sale now here and are 10 euros each.